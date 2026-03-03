Galatasaray Rest Osimhen For Cup Tie Against Alanyaspor

Galatasaray have omitted Victor Osimhen from their squad for tonight’s Turkish Cup clash against Alanyaspor, reports Completesports.com.

According to a statement released by the Yellow and Reds, Osimhen is one of several key players left out of the squad for them to observe “active rest”.

“Uğurcan Çakır, Davinson Sanchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Victor Osimhen, and Mario Lemina, who are undergoing special training for active rest, as well as Roland Sallai, Yunus Akgün, and Mauro Icardi, who have minor aches and are being left out of the squad, are not included in the team for the Corendon Alanyaspor match in the Ziraat Türkiye Cup,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The Nigeria international registered a goal, and an assist against same opponent in a Turkish Super Lig clash last weekend.

Galatasaray have a congested schedule that will see them play six matches in 19 days including a two-legged UEFA Champions League against Liverpool.

Osimhen is expected to return to action when Galatasaray take on Besiktas in the Istanbul derby this weekend.

The 27-year-old has registered 17 goals and six assists in 25 appearances all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

By Adeboye Amosu





