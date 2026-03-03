Ajayi Set For Hull City Comeback After Injury Layoff

Semi Ajayi is expected to be included in Hull City’s squad for Tuesday’s (today) Sky Bet Championship clash with Ipswich Town after recovering from a hamstring injury, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi sustained the injury in Nigeria’s clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in January.

The 32-year-old’s last appearance for Hull City was against Millwall in December.

Ajayi’s Boost For Tigers

Hull City assistant manager, Dean Holden confirmed that the centre-back is available for the game at Portman Road.

“We’re fine, we’ve got a couple of bumps and niggles from the weekend,” Holden told Hull Live.

“Everybody’s come through unscathed, and we’ll welcome Semi back into the squad, which is a big boost for us.

“He’s been out for a decent amount of time since that AFCON game. He’s not had loads of training, but trained again this morning (Monday), looks fine, and he’ll come back in, so that’s a big boost.”

The centre-back joined the Tigers on a free transfer last summer.

He has scored once in 12 league outings for Sergej Jakirović’s side.

By Adeboye Amosu






