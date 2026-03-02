Trabzonspor Hit By Nwaiwu Injury Blow

Trabzonspor have confirmed defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has suffered a thigh injury, reports Completesports.com.

Nwaiwu sustained the injury during Trabzonspor’s 3-1 victory over Fatih Karagümrük at the Papara Park last Friday.

The centre-back, who bagged a brace for the Black Sea Storm in the game was replaced by Mathias Løvik 17 minutes from time.



His compatriot, Paul Onuachu also registered a goal, and an assist in the game.

“Following the examination and MRI scan of our player Chibuike Nwaiwu, who was injured and left the game during the Fatih Karagümrük match in the 24th week of the Trendyol Süper Lig Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Season, bleeding and edema were detected in the inner thigh muscle group of his left leg. Treatment for our player has been started by our medical team,” the club said in a statement.

The young defender linked up with Trabzonspor from Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC in January.

He has made six league appearances for the Black Sea Storm.

By Adeboye Amosu



