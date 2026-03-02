He’s Very Physical And Can Score Goals –Azpilicueta Hails Adams

Sevilla defender César Azpilicueta has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Akor Adams is very physical and can score goals at any point.



Recall that the Nigerian international was in action as Sevilla was held to a 2-2 draw against Real Betis at the weekend.



In a chat with Sporty TV, Azpilicueta hails Adams’ goal-scoring prowess and physical strength with the ball.

“Very important. He is very physical, can score goals, and make movements.



“It is a pity that he didn’t score because he deserves that after his games, running from the first minutes to the end, it’s not easy. He did a very good job. Him, Alexis, and Isaac, the three strikers that played today, they worked so hard for the team.



“They score two of them and nearly the third. So, it is a pity for Akor but I hope he feels proud of his effort and I’m sure the goals will come sooner than later.”



