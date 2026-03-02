Unuanel Backs Rivers United To Win NPFL Title

Former Shooting Stars coach Samson Unuanel says he’s optimistic Rivers United will win this season’s Nigerian Premier Football League title.



Recall that Rivers United are second on the league table behind Enugu Rangers, with three outstanding games to play.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the Port Harcourt-based club’s focus in the Champions League may have slowed down their performance in the league.

Read Also:Iwobi: Fulham Determined To Secure European Qualification

“I still believe Rivers United will lift the NPFL title despite sitting second in the league. Mind you, they are second with three outstanding games yet to be played.



“So based on this calculation, if Rivers United should win two out of the three games, that means they will be on 52 points ahead of Enugu Rangers.



“I won’t consider this an open title race because Rivers United have the experience and players to sustain their lead in the league.”



