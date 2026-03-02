Iwobi: Fulham Determined To Secure European Qualification

Alex Iwobi has declared that Fulham are determined to battle until the end of the season in their bid to secure European qualification.

Consecutive victories over Sunderland, and Tottenham Hotspur have put Marco Silva’s side onto 40 points, just three off seventh place.

Iwobi On Fulham’s Ambition

Iwobi understands what it will require to realise their ambitions in the final 10 games of the season.

“I think just to be mentally strong and stick together, like we have been,” the Nigeria international told the club’s official website.

“Everyone is fighting for each other, even the ones that came into the squad, like Issa for example – Joa was ill and Issa was able to step into that role, so it’s a good and competitive spirit that we have in the team.

“As long as we keep that, I’m sure that we can finish high in the table.

“We were ambitious from the start of the season, but the main thing for us is to remain consistent. We see the quality in training every day, it’s just bringing it into matches.

“The results [against Sunderland & Spurs] speak for themselves, not just the performances but to get the results as well, so as long as we keep doing that.

“Of course, we had a difficult run, losing three out of four or something like that, so getting back-to-back wins gives us a boost and the confidence to keep going for the rest of the season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



