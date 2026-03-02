NPFL: Ozebagbe Confident Ikorodu City Will Respond Positively After Heavy Defeat To Insurance

Ikorodu City technical adviser Mike Ozebagbe is confident his team will bounce back from the heavy defeat to Bendel Insurance, reports Completesports.com.

The Oga Boys were thrashed 4-0 by Kennedy Boboye’s side in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 28 encounter at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

It was Ikorodu City’s first defeat in their last four league outings.

Ozebagbe Reflects On Defeat

“We were sloppy in the game. We had our chances , but failed to utilise them,” Ozebagbe said after the game.

“We will try to correct that area ahead of our subsequent games.

“We are not under pressure to win the league, we just want to try as much as possible to stay in the race.”

Ikorodu City currently occupy third position on the NPFL table with 45 points from 28 matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



