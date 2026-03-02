Madrid Fans Concede LaLiga Title To Barcelona After Getafe Defeat

Supporters of La Liga giants Real Madrid have on Monday collectively surrendered their side’s chase of the Spanish top-flight title.

This comes after another damaging defeat for Los Blancos.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s troops marked their return to action a short time ago, welcoming capital rivals Getafe to the Santiago Bernabéu for a league clash.

When all was said and done on a hugely frustrating evening for all associated with Real Madrid, the hosts found themselves condemned to the wrong side of a 1-0 result.

This marked Los Merengues’ 2nd successive defeat in La Liga.

As much means they trail arch rivals Barcelona by four points at the summit of the table.

And as alluded to above, this gap has proven enough to see droves of Real Madrid fans throw in the towel when it comes to their side’s chances of dethroning the Blaugrana.

According to getfootballnewsspain.com, in the aftermath of tonight’s defeat, many have stated outright that the La Liga title race can now be considered as ‘over’.



