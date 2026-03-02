LaLiga: Madrid Fail To Close Gap On Barcelona After Home Loss To Getafe

Real Madrid lost ground to Barcelona in a fierce LaLiga title race, as Martín Satriano’s first-half strike gave Getafe a 1-0 win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Monday night.

Madrid had lots of opportunities throughout the first half with Vinicius and Arda Güler coming closest to finding the opener.

Defeat leaves Real Madrid four points adrift of Barcelona.

Trailing Barcelona by four points ahead of kick-off at the Bernabéu, Real Madrid did not waste time searching for an opener – and they could have broken the deadlock with just two minutes on the clock, had Vinicius not sent a curling strike wide of the far corner.

Getafe produced early chances of their own and came close of a stunning early goal, when Diego Rico’s volley at the back post was forced behind for a corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid continued to surge forward and created a number of chances for Vinicius who saw one effort denied by the foot of David Soria before a Federico Valverde cross bounced just in front of him inside the box.

But it was Arda Güler who forced los Blancos’ best chance of the half, spinning and dancing past two defenders inside the box before unleashing a fierce strike but a sublime save from Soria denied the Turkish international.

Madrid were lucky to continue with 11 players on the field when Antonio Rudiger appeared to knee Rico in the cheek following a tussle; VAR opted not to intervene.

Unfortunately, their hopes of keeping pace with Barcelona were dealt a stunning blow just before the break when Mauro Arambarri nodded a Rudiger clearance back into the danger zone for Satriano to thunder home on the volley, leaving Thibaut Courtois with no chance of producing a save.

The hosts sought an equaliser in the second half but could not make their pressure tell, with a number of corners around the hour mark failing to cause any real danger for the Getafe defence and Rudiger nodding wide at the near post with 15 minutes left to play.

Things went from bad to worse inside stoppage time when Franco Mastantuono was shown a direct red card for dissent, with Getafe’s Adrián Liso receiving a second yellow card later on as both sides saw out the final seconds with ten men.



