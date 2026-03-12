Moffi: I Feel Immense Pride In Representing Porto

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has expressed his immense delight to be playing for Portuguese club FC Porto.



The Nigerian international who made his move from Nice to Porto has netted a goal since his arrival during the January transfer window.



Coming off the bench in the 68th minute, the Nigerian striker secured the win with a late goal in the 90+8th minute, marking a significant milestone in his loan spell.



Speaking with Record, Moffi stated that he’s hoping to contribute his best to the progress of the team this ongoing season.

“I feel immense pride in representing FC Porto. It’s something very big for me and also for my family.



“As the manager said, there’s good energy, no negativity. We have to stay focused. We have to want to play, want to improve, and be a real family. That’s why we’ve been working hard these last few days and weeks.



“It comes down to the small details. The touch, the right moment to appear, the timing… all of that. As a player, that’s what differentiates you from everyone else, the details. And that’s exactly what he’s been trying to do in the last two or three years.



“When we are called upon to intervene, it’s because the manager trusts us and the club trusts us. We did our part and were unlucky not to score and not to win the games. But that’s not what we’re focused on. We’re focused on the present and on tomorrow’s [today’s] game,” he added.



