Osimhen Deserves To Play In The Best League In The World –Leboeuf

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen deserves to be playing in the best league in the world.
Leboeuf made this known at the backdrop of the Nigerian international’s impressive display against Liverpool in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League round of 16.
Recall that Galatasaray defeated the Reds 1-0, with Osimhen grabbing the assist for Mario Lemina to score the only goal of the game.
Reacting to his performance, the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner said on the Morning Football show with ESPN that Osimhen deserves to be playing in the Premier League.
“I would love to see Osimhen one day in the Premier League or the La Liga,”
“I think, with all due respect to the Turkish Super Lig, I think Osimhen deserves to play in the best league in the world, so the Premier League would be great,” the 58-year-old concluded.
Hehehehe…Frank Leboeuf there is nothing wrong with the turkish league… the league is as good as the premier league…
Abi you want to join that hater monkey post to call it a tolotolo league?
You claim the premier league or la liga is the best but a team from the tolotolo league like gala keep defeating teams from that “best league” like tottenham and much recently liverpool…. so what is your point exactly…
Plus victor osimhen is earning 400k a week something the premier league or la liga that you claim to be the best can not pay… so the turkish league is also among the best league in the world please…