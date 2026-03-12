Osimhen Deserves To Play In The Best League In The World –Leboeuf

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen deserves to be playing in the best league in the world.



Leboeuf made this known at the backdrop of the Nigerian international’s impressive display against Liverpool in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League round of 16.



Recall that Galatasaray defeated the Reds 1-0, with Osimhen grabbing the assist for Mario Lemina to score the only goal of the game.

Reacting to his performance, the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner said on the Morning Football show with ESPN that Osimhen deserves to be playing in the Premier League.



“I would love to see Osimhen one day in the Premier League or the La Liga,”



“I think, with all due respect to the Turkish Super Lig, I think Osimhen deserves to play in the best league in the world, so the Premier League would be great,” the 58-year-old concluded.



