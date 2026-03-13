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    Europa League: Aina Unlucky Not To Have Scored Against Midtjylland –Reid

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Tottenham Hotspur star Andy Reid believes Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was unlucky not to have registered a goal in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 loss to Midtjylland on Thursday’s Europa League.

    The Nigerian international, who had a decent performance against Midtjylland, could have scored twice; his first effort was saved by the goalkeeper before Morgan Gibbs-White blocked his goal-bound shot in the second effort.

    Speaking with TNT Sport, Reid stated that Aina deserved to have scored a goal against Midtjylland.

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    “You don’t want to be relying on luck either, but it does play into it a bit. There’s probably not that little bit of luck coming at the minute.

    “You saw the chance that got cut back, Ola Aina takes a shot and it gets blocked by Morgan Gibbs-White. So a little bit of luck can be needed, and it can be helpful.

    “You come off and you’re disappointed, but there’s still a lot of positivity.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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