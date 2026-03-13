Europa League: Aina Unlucky Not To Have Scored Against Midtjylland –Reid

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Andy Reid believes Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was unlucky not to have registered a goal in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 loss to Midtjylland on Thursday’s Europa League.



The Nigerian international, who had a decent performance against Midtjylland, could have scored twice; his first effort was saved by the goalkeeper before Morgan Gibbs-White blocked his goal-bound shot in the second effort.



Speaking with TNT Sport, Reid stated that Aina deserved to have scored a goal against Midtjylland.

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“You don’t want to be relying on luck either, but it does play into it a bit. There’s probably not that little bit of luck coming at the minute.



“You saw the chance that got cut back, Ola Aina takes a shot and it gets blocked by Morgan Gibbs-White. So a little bit of luck can be needed, and it can be helpful.



“You come off and you’re disappointed, but there’s still a lot of positivity.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Midtjylland 3.5 1xBet X Draw 3.65 1xBet Nottingham Forest 2.19 1xBet



