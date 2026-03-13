Reece James Signs New Deal With Chelsea

Chelsea captain Reece James has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

James, who had a deal with the West London club to 2028, signed a a new contract to 2032.

‘I am over the moon to have extended my contract – Chelsea means so much to me,” the defender told the club’s official website.

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‘I have always said I want my peak years to be here, and I truly believe we have everything it takes to build on our previous successes.

‘I’m excited for the future under this ownership, Sporting Directors, Coach and all the staff, and hopefully we will lift many more trophies together over the coming years.’

Sporting Directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: ‘On behalf of ownership and everyone connected to Chelsea, it is a proud moment for all of us to have Reece extend his contract.

‘He is the leader of this team, both on and off the pitch. Reece knows what it means to wear this badge and, having committed his long-term future to Chelsea, we’re looking forward to continuing the journey and working towards further success together.’



