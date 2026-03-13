We’re Approaching Man City Game With A Winning Mentality —West Ham Star

Tomas Soucek has released his battle cry ahead of facing Manchester City under the lights at the London Stadium.

West Ham United go into the tough fixture against Pep’s with good form, whilst Manchester City have struggled as of late, but their results will only make them play better. Pep will never back down from a challenge.

Whilst West Ham tend to have a dire track record against Manchester City, the one pendulum swinging in the way of Nuno’s side is that Pep might decide to play a further rotated side in an attempt to mount the comeback against Real Madrid, where they are currently 3-0 down on aggregate.

In an effort to utilise this knocked-down City side, Soucek has released his Hammers battle cry, demanding that we make the most of the moment we are in.

“With all due respect to City, they are one of the best teams in the world, but with our belief, we are approaching that game now with a winning mentality,” Soucek was quoted on thewesthamway.com. “We want to show that we are a tough team to play against. I believe that we can make miracles.”

Furthermore, Soucek goes on to discuss the feeling of this West Ham side overall.

“I can see the faces of the players, from the staff, from everyone, that we are so happy to see each other. It wasn’t like that much before, but we changed it, and we can show it on the pitch now.”



