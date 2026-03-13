Ghana Star Striker Semenyo Wins EPL Player Of The Month For February

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has won the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

Semenyo hit the ground running in his first full month at City, scoring three goals and had one assist in five games in February.

“The first of his strikes in February was a clinical left-footed finish in the 2-2 at Spurs before an instinctive finish and slide-rule pass assist in the 3-0 win over Fulham,” City wrote on their website.

“That was topped off with a real poacher’s effort for the only goal in a crucial win at Leeds at the very end of the month.

“All of that has contributed to strong run of form for City, going unbeaten in our last seven matches in the top-flight.

“In total, he now has 15 goals in the Premier League this season – with only Haaland (22) and Brentford’s Igor Thiago (18) more prolific.

“ becomes the second City player to claim this prize this season, after Erling Haaland in September.

“To win the award, he had to overcome competition from Viktor Gyokeres, Dango Ouattara, Benjamin Sesko, Virgil van Dijk and team-mate Nico O’Reilly.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola claimed the Manager of the Month award for February, marking his first win since December 2021.

City enjoyed a flawless February in terms of results, amassing a league-high 13 points.

After opening the month with a 2-2 draw at struggling Tottenham Hotspur, City secured wins over Liverpool, Fulham, Newcastle United, and Leeds United, extending their unbeaten run.

Guardiola narrowly beat a shortlist that included Brentford’s Keith Andrews, Manchester United’s Michael Carrick, and Liverpool manager Arne Slot to take the award.

This triumph represents Guardiola’s 12th time receiving the monthly prize, putting him third on the all-time list behind Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger, and one ahead of Everton manager David Moyes.



