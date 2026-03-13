Owen Snubs Arsenal, Man City, Names Current Best EPL Team

England legend Michael Owen has said former club Liverpool are the best team presently in the Premier League despite their sixth position in the table.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool’s biggest issue this season has been consistency.

But when at the top of their game, Owen still believes they are the best team in the Premier League.

“Personally, I think they’re the best team in the Premier League,” Owen told BBC. “People will laugh, like ‘where are they, sixth in the league?’ They trounced the league last season. They’re just not playing well. But if you get the best performance out of everyone in the Premier League, I think Liverpool are the best team.

“You go to Anfield, I think it’s impossible if they’re playing well. It’s been massively frustrating, but I still find it hard to believe that you can go from being so dominant one season, and then add in some really top players, it’s hard to believe they’re worse now.

“Of course, they’re playing worse this season, but I think it’s only a matter of time before you see them at their very top again.”

The Reds would hope to keep their hopes of landing a trophy this season when they host Galatasaray the Champions League round of 16 second leg tie at Anfield.

In the first leg, Arne Slot men lost 1-0 and must not overturn the deficit next week.



