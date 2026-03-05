WAFCON’26: Are The Super Falcons Up For An 11th WAFCON Title?

The Super Falcons of Nigeria ended their WAFCON preparatory matches with a resounding 3-1 victory over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

This week on the Complete Sports update, we shall take a look at how prepared Justin Madugu’s side are ahead of the competition. Which players should the team be built around going into the tournament.

Should Asisat Oshoala, who was left out of the team that faced Cameroon be included in the squad list for the tournament in South Africa and can the team go all the way to glory and claim a record extending 11th WAFCON title 🤔⚽

Related: Oshoala’s Omission From Cameroon Friendlies Indication To Miss WAFCON’26?

Topics Discussed in Video;

* How prepared is Justin Madugu’s side ahead of the competition?

* Which players should the team be built around going into the tournament?

* Should Asisat Oshoala be included in the squad list for the tournament in South Africa?

#CompleteSports #Nigeria #SuperFalcons #WAFCON’26 #Friendly



