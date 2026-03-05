Premier League Title Race Not Yet Over —Guardiola Insists

Pep Guardiola insisted the English Premier League title race is not over, after Manchester City’s shock 2-2 draw against lowly Nottingham Forest on March 4 handed the initiative to leaders Arsenal.

City twice squandered the lead at the Etihad Stadium as goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rodri were cancelled out by Morgan Gibbs-White and then Elliot Anderson.

Their failure to kill off Forest was bad enough, but the news from the south coast was even worse as a 1-0 win for Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion left the title race out of City’s control.

The Gunners are now seven points clear of City and have the destiny of the title in their hands as they chase their first English crown since 2004.

City have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta’s men, who visit the Etihad in April, but Guardiola will rue another game where his side lost control in the second half.

But he is adamant City can still overhaul Arsenal in their last nine games, saying: “Still many games to play, them (Arsenal) one less. Of course there are things we can improve in some departments,” Guardiola was quoted on straits times.com.

“There are games where we don’t deserve it. Today we played in general good for 90 minutes. It’s not about this action or that action. In general, when we analyse the game, the game was well played.”



