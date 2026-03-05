Done Deal: Nigerian Youngster Seals Move To Czech Side Sigma Olomouc

Czech Republic First Division club SK Sigma Olomouc have signed Nigerian youngster Sokoato Samuel Aibe.

Sokoato joined Tomáš Janotka’s side from Mahanaim FC.

The 18-year-old was scouted by Mahanaim FC at a local tournament in Kaduna few years ago.

The left-back’s physical strength, courage, intelligence and technical abilities are some of the attributes that attracted SK Sigma Olomouc.

Sokoato thanked his family for their constant support , and also hailed Mahanaim FC for their dedication to making him a better player.

“I give thanks to God for giving me the grace to be here. I want to thank my family, mum, dad and my siblings for their support towards my career,” Sokoato said after completing the move.

“I’m very grateful to Mahanaim FC for everything. The lessons, training and discipline instilled in me is what has helped me.”



