I’m An Aggressive, Fearless Player –Nwaiwu

Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has described himself as an aggressive and fearless player who is always willing to win the ball.



The Trabzonspor star stated this in an interview with Yenisafak, where he expressed his determination to win trophies for both the club and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“I would describe myself as a very aggressive and fearless player. I don’t like taking risks on the pitch. I prefer to play a safe and solid game. I like winning the ball.



“My coaches in Nigeria, Finidi George and Koc Yem, taught me how to play both as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder. Perhaps this characteristic helped me progress.



“Every player dreams of winning trophies with their country, and I believe Trabzonspor will provide me with the platform to represent my country at the highest level.”



