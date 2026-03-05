Arokodare Predicts Strong Belgium Showing At 2026 World Cup

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare has backed Belgium to impress at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Compeletesports.com.

The Red Devils will compete in Group G at the mundial alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

Belgium will start their campaign against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Seattle Stadium on June 15.

Arokodare has affection for the European country, having spent two years in Belgium with KRC Genk.

“My years at KRC Genk have given me a bit of Belgian blood, so I hope they’ll do well. I also have a lot of friends at the Red Devils: Zeno (Debast), Maarten (Vandevoordt), Openda, Onana…,” he told Het Nieuwsblad.

Arokodare also said he hopes some of his former teammates at Genk will make the Belgium World Cup squad.

“Hopefully, Bryan (Heynen) and Matte (Smets) will also make the World Cup squad,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu





