Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Arokodare Predicts Strong Belgium Showing At 2026 World Cup

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare of Nigeria during the Unity Cup Final match between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

    Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare has backed Belgium to impress at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Compeletesports.com.

    The Red Devils will compete in Group G at the mundial alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

    Belgium will start their campaign against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Seattle Stadium on June 15.

    Read Also:Edwards Hails Arokodare After Wolves’ Victory Over Liverpool

    Arokodare has affection for the European country, having spent two years in Belgium with KRC Genk.

    “My years at KRC Genk have given me a bit of Belgian blood, so I hope they’ll do well. I also have a lot of friends at the Red Devils: Zeno (Debast), Maarten (Vandevoordt), Openda, Onana…,” he told Het Nieuwsblad.

    Arokodare also said he hopes some of his former teammates at Genk will make the Belgium World Cup squad.

    “Hopefully, Bryan (Heynen) and Matte (Smets) will also make the World Cup squad,” he added.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.