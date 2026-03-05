NPFL 2025/26: Finidi Relishes Rivers United’s First Three-Goal Game After El-Kanemi Win

Rivers United head coach Finidi George could not hide his delight after his side scored three goals in a single match for the first time in the ongoing 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Completesports.com reports.

Wisdom Samuel opened the scoring for the Pride of Rivers against El-Kanemi Warriors in the rescheduled matchday 23 fixture at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium Port Harcourt on Wednesday nine minutes after kick-off, and the home side held on to the lead until half-time.

Chijioke Mbaoma doubled Rivers United’s advantage in the 72nd minute, while Wisdom Samuel completed his brace two minutes into added time to seal a comfortable 3–0 victory.

The win saw Rivers United leapfrog Rangers to the top of the standings, despite still having two games in hand.

Finidi Thrilled As Rivers United End Goal Drought

“I think it was a good game. This time around, we created chances and scored very early,” Finidi said during the post-match press conference.

“That early goal gave us the energy to go for more. Normally, we used to score in the last ten minutes of a game — the 80th or 84th minute — and then we start struggling to defend that one goal.

“But that wasn’t the case in this one. And I’m quite happy we’ve broken that jinx. For the first time in the league, we scored three goals. I can’t believe it,” he added with a loud laugh.

Finidi Explains Half-Time Team Talk And Tactical Substitutions

The former Enyimba coach also revealed the motivational message he delivered to his players during the interval and highlighted the impact of his substitutions.

“I told them they should continue to keep the intensity going,” Finidi, popularly known as ‘Finito’, said. “And yes, a couple of players I brought in made that difference.

“Overall, we’re quite happy with the introduction of Douglas Iyowuna, who gave us freshness and clarity in midfield. We’re pleased for him.

“This is his second game and, judging by the overall performance, we deserved the three points we got today.”

Finidi Backs Players To Improve Despite Missed Chances

Despite the emphatic 3–0 victory and a clean sheet, Rivers United squandered several scoring opportunities that could have increased the margin.

However, Finidi refused to dwell on the missed chances, insisting the team will continue to improve.

“I feel that before now there was doubt about whether we could score more than one goal in a game. So having scored three today, I think that’s extra motivation for the players.

“We hope they continue this way, believing that they can score goals. Anybody can score. A winger scored two goals today — Wisdom Samuel — and that’s what we expect from all the players.

“We should have goals coming from different departments of the team — midfielders, defenders and forwards. Previously, defenders were scoring, and today a winger scored twice.

“Let’s see how the next match looks, but this should serve as extra motivation for the players to believe they can do it.”

Title Push As Rivers United Top NPFL Table

Rivers United now lead the NPFL standings with 49 points and two games in hand, while Rangers sit second with 47 points from 28 matches.

The Pride of Rivers will host Bendel Insurance at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt, in a Matchday 29 fixture. Rangers, meanwhile, will welcome defending champions Remo Stars to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu — popularly known as The Cathedral — this weekend.

