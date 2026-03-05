Sarri: Dele-Bashiru Can Cause Problems To Any Defence

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri believes Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has the quality to cause problems for any defence in the Serie A.



The Italian tactician made this known after the Nigerian international’s brilliant display against Atalanta in the first-leg semifinal of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.



Recall that the Super Eagles star netted a goal as Lazio played out a 2-2 draw with Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico.

Reacting to his performance, Sarri, who praised Dele-Bashiru’s blistering speed, told Pazzi Di Fanta that he must maintain consistency with his game.



“Dele-Bashiru can cause problems for anyone, when he manages to launch himself forward he can reach speeds of 36 km/h.



“Taylor, on the other hand, has different characteristics, he’s a setter and has less pace.



“To have more consistency we need to have a group of attackers who would guarantee us more goals.”



