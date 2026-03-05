10 Standout Players To Watch At WAFCON 2026

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will kick off later this month in Morocco, bringing together some of the finest football talents from across the continent.

The battle for the ultimate prize is expected to be even more intense, with the tournament also serving as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Beyond national pride and continental glory, many of Africa’s top women’s football stars will view the competition as a major stage to elevate their profiles on the global scene.

In this piece, Completesports.com’s Adeboye Amosu profiles 10 players expected to light up WAFCON 2026.

Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria, AFC Toronto)

The AFC Toronto winger was one of the standout players for the Super Falcons at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Okoronkwo registered two goals and six assists in six appearances for Justine Madugu’s side.

The versatile forward’s crucial penalty in the final against Morocco sparked Nigeria’s 3-2 comeback victory.

She also earned three Woman of the Match awards during the tournament, including in the final against Morocco.

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco, Al-Hilal)

The Atlas Lionesses captain scored five goals at WAFCON 2024, claiming the Golden Boot for the second consecutive edition.

Chebbak, who was also named in the Team of the Tournament, was crowned 2025 African Women’s Player of the Year last December — becoming the first Moroccan recipient of the award.

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

The 2024 African Women’s Footballer of the Year is Zambia’s biggest star and one of Africa’s most feared attacking players.

Banda is Africa’s all-time top scorer in Olympic football history, having scored three hat-tricks across two Olympic Games.

The Orlando Pride striker has netted 57 goals in 63 appearances for Zambia.

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Paris Saint-Germain)

Ajibade was named Player of the Tournament at WAFCON 2024.

The Paris Saint-Germain star won three Woman of the Match awards against Botswana, Zambia and South Africa.

Although she scored one goal and provided two assists, her leadership, creativity and work rate in midfield were key reasons Nigeria won a record-extending 10th title.

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Tigres UANL)

The 29-year-old withdrew from the Banyana Banyana squad at the last WAFCON due to personal reasons. She is, however, expected to spearhead South Africa’s attack this time around.

The forward’s experience and pace are expected to drive South Africa’s quest for a second continental title.

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Lyon)

Malawi will be making their maiden WAFCON appearance in Morocco, and the Lyon star will be hoping to help her country make a respectable impression at the competition.

The 29-year-old is widely regarded as one of Africa’s best women’s strikers, boasting a prolific scoring record across multiple leagues in Europe and Asia.

She has scored 25 goals in 11 appearances for the Malawian national team, known as the Scorchers.

Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco, AS FAR)

Mssoudy, one of Morocco’s key attacking players, scored in the 3-2 final defeat to Nigeria at the last edition.

The 26-year-old’s partnership with Ghizlane Chebbak and Ibtissam Jraidi will pose a serious threat to opposing defences.

She won the CAF Women’s Inter-Club Player of the Year award in 2024 and 2025.

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana, Hapoel Jerusalem)

The striker starred for Ghana during the qualifiers, scoring three goals in four matches.

The Hapoel Jerusalem forward is one of Ghana’s key attacking players heading into the competition.

She was named Ghana Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2025.

Racheal Kundananji (Zambia, Bay FC)

The Bay FC forward impressed for Zambia at the last WAFCON.

Kundananji registered three goals and one assist in four games for the Copper Queens.

The 25-year-old also made history as the first Zambian to score in three consecutive WAFCON matches during the tournament.

Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal, Bourges Foot 18)

One of the standout strikers at WAFCON 2024, Ndiaye scored four goals in four matches for Senegal.

She was joint top scorer after the group stage, level with Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak.

Senegal’s elimination in the knockout stage prevented her from adding more goals to her tally.



