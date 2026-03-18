Friendlies: Chelle Unveils Squad For Iran, Jordan Friendlies

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle listed 23 players for his team’s upcoming international friendlies against Iran and Jordan, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle picked team captain Wilfred Ndidi, Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi and Atletico Madrid winger Ademola Lookman in the squad.

Chelle has also called Italy-based goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, midfielder Frank Onyeka, and forwards Simon Moses, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams and Paul Onuachu.

Scotland-based defender Emmanuel Oluwasegun Fernandez is called up for the first time, as are Germany-based forward Philip Otele and KRC Genk of Belgium’s Collins Yira Sor, a former junior international.

The Super Eagles will take on Iran in Antalya, Turkey on Friday, 27 March (with kick off set for 4pm local time), and then the Jordan on Tuesday, 31 March (with kick off set for 8pm local time).

Read Also:Super Eagles Friendlies Against Iran, Jordan Moved To Turkey

Originally scheduled for the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium and the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (also in Amman), the games had to be moved to a new venue following the outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Coventry FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany); Collins Yira Sor (KRC Genk, Belgium)

By Adeboye Amosu



