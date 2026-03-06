NPFL 2025/2026: Rivers United Not Yet Champions — Udi Warns Of Twists In Title Race

Former Nigeria international Duke Udi has cautioned that Rivers United must avoid assuming the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title is already secured, insisting the race remains wide open with several fixtures still to be played, Completesports.com reports.

The former Super Eagles midfielder exclusively told Completesports.com that despite the Pride of Rivers’ current advantage at the top of the table, the presence of strong contenders — particularly Rangers International — means the championship battle could still produce dramatic twists before the season ends.

Rivers United Lead NPFL Table But Race Remains Open

The Pride of Rivers currently sit at the top of the NPFL table with 49 points and two games in hand, while eight-time champions Rangers International follow closely with 47 points.

Udi believes the Flying Antelopes are strongly positioned to mount a serious title challenge, especially with ten matches still left in the season, meaning 30 points are still available.

“Ten games are still remaining. That’s quite massive — I mean, 30 points yet to be played for. For me, anything can still happen,” Udi told Completesports.com on Friday.

“Yes, Rivers United are currently top of the ladder and still have two games in hand. But expect more twists and turns in the title race even with ten games remaining.”

Rangers Capable Of Challenging The Pride of Rivers

The former Super Eagles midfielder, who also played in Israel during his career, admitted that the points gap among the top teams remains narrow, insisting Rangers have the quality to push Rivers United all the way.

“There’s no doubt Rivers United are top of the table and still have two games in hand. But I strongly believe the title race is still open. It could go down to the wire — a case of no retreat, no surrender where twists and turns should be expected.

“Rivers United haven’t been fantastic since their elimination from the CAF Champions League. But Rangers, on the other hand, are in the form of their lives since Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu returned from the Super Eagles assignment.”

Rivers United Still Face Strong Competition

Udi clarified that Rangers’ improved performances are not meant to diminish the work done by assistant coach Eke Ekenedilichukwu, who handled the team during Ilechukwu’s absence.

“I’m not saying the man who stood in for him, Ekenedilichukwu Eke, didn’t do well while he was away. It’s just that Ilechukwu’s return has brought a breath of fresh air to the team’s performances.

“They have a sound management structure that complements the coach’s efforts, and this has reflected in their current form.”

The former midfielder also highlighted his personal experience with Rangers, noting that the club has a tradition of fighting strongly for league honours.

“I’m speaking from the point of conviction. I was part of the Flying Antelopes’ coaching crew led by Imama Amapakabo when Rangers won the league title in 2016. I know Rangers can fight for it. Nasarawa United and Abia Warriors are also strongly in the race.”

Rivers Warned By Udi’s Enyimba Comeback Story

Udi also drew from history to illustrate how quickly fortunes can change in the NPFL title race.

“In 2001, I was with Enyimba. I remember how we came from far behind to finish in fourth position and qualify for the Super Four. During the Super Four in Lagos, we won the trophy.

“That’s the kind of twist and turn I’m talking about. There’s no Super Four play-off this time, so the top teams face a tough battle for the title. I strongly believe it’s not over yet. It’s not a done deal for Rivers United as far as the title race is concerned,” the 49-year-old said.

Udi enjoyed a long professional career that saw him play for Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) before moving abroad to feature for Grasshoppers (Switzerland), SK Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia), PFC Krylia Sovetov Samara (Russia) and Hapoel Rishon LeZion (Israel).

He also played for several Nigerian clubs including Plateau United, Enyimba, Julius Berger, Kwara United, Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, Akwa United, Niger Tornadoes and Giwa FC before retiring in 2014.

By Sab Osuji



