Uche Set For Getafe Return After Difficult Spell At Crystal Palace

Christantus Uche will return to Getafe this summer after completing his loan stint with Crystal Palace, reports Completesports.com.

Uche, who moved to the Selhurst Park on loan last summer, has struggled for regular playing time at club.

The attacking midfielder would have had to start 10 Premier League matches for the obligatory option to be triggered.

Read Also:Osimhen Will Be An Ideal Replacement For Kane At Bayern Munich –Ekpo

The Nigeria international is however yet to start a league game for Palace.

Uche has made 14 league appearances for the Eagles, all as a substitute.

Getafe will also need to sell him to ease their financial pressure.



