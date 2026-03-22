I’m Very Excited At The Prospect Of Winning At Wembley —Saka Speaks Ahead Carabao Cup Final

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has said he is excited about the prospect of featuring and winning a final game at the Wembley stadium.

Saka is expected to be in the starting lineup as Arsenal face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final today (Sunday).

The winger was part of the Arsenal side that won the FA Cup in 2020, but was on the bench when the Gunners edged out Chelsea 2-1.

Now, Saka has the opportunity to be involve and hopefully help his side land a first major trophy since 2020.

“I’ve been involved in some finals before for #Arsenal but I didn’t play,” Saka was quoted on Arsenal News Channel. “But this is going to be my first one where I play and coming through the academy and to be in this position now, I am very excited at the prospect of winning at Wembley tomorrow and celebrating with the Arsenal fans.”

Speaking ahead of the big clash is Kepa Arrizabalaga, who himself had featured in the Carabao Cup final during his time at Chelsea but ended on the losing side.

“The atmosphere at Wembley is so special, everything around the game is special – the build-up and everything. You know you are out there playing for a title, and right now in this moment in football, every title is so difficult to get.

“You know you are one game away to be able to lift a trophy. Obviously, it’s going to be a tough game, a very difficult game, but we’ll go for it.

“I have played in the League Cup final before, but I have played many finals in my career, I have been lucky in that way. So I will just approach the game the best way that I can. We will prepare everything in the best way, because at the end the aim is to win. Just focus on the game, focus on us and prepare for the opponent. That’s it.”

The Spanish goalkeeper stated that the Premier League leaders do not have to approach the contest differently.

“I don’t think we need to approach anything differently, we have big players who have played in big games, in finals, in the Euros, in the World Cup, in the Champions League. We know what it is to play in big games every three days.

“Manchester City have great players in every position, they are one of the strongest teams without a doubt. They have a lot of different options and depth of quality. For us though, hopefully this could be a way for us to open our trophy cabinet, and to keep it open.”



