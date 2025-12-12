Awaziem Features As Struggling Nantes Suffer Third Straight Loss

Nigeria international Chidozie Awaziem was in action for Nantes who lost 4-1 to Angers in the French Ligue 1 on Friday.

Awaziem featured for 90 minutes in the encounter which means Nantes have now lost their last three matches.

Also, Nantes are Winless in their last seven games – recording five defeats and two draws.

The defeats leaves Nantes in 17th on 11 points in the 18-team league table.

The game was Awaziem’s 16th appearance with one assist in the French topflight this season.

Meanwhile, Awaziem is part of the Super Eagles squad that will take part in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

He was part of the squad that played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs in Morocco, where he had an assist in the 4-1 semi-final win against Gabon.



