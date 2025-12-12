Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    ‘We Will Not Panic’ — Fulham Boss Speaks On Super Eagles’ Trio Departure For AFCON

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Fulham head coach Marco Silva says the team will cope with the absence of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze during the Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    Iwobi, Bassey and Chukwueze will join their Super Eagles teammates in camp after Fulham’s away clash with Burnley on Saturday.

    The trio could be away for one month depending on Nigeria’s performance at the competition.

    Read Also:Moyes: AFCON Must Be Respected

    Silva said he will not panic over the players departure.

    “We knew it was going to happen. We will not panic about its impact,” Silva told a press conference on Friday.

    “We are talking about three starting XI players. We know Alex is a key player in any position he plays. The importance of Calvin, and what Chukwueze has been doing in recent games. You have to find solutions. If you know any other way to handle it [AFCON], let me know.”

    The biennial competition will run from Sunday, 21 December, 2025 to Sunday, 18 January, 2026.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.