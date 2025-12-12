Moyes: AFCON Must Be Respected

Everton head coach David Moyes insists the Africa Cup of Nations is an important tournament and must be respected by European clubs, reports Completesports.com.

FIFA’s decision to shift the release date of players to just one week before the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has been widely criticised by coaches and pundits.

Clubs and countries have clashed several times in the past over the release of players for the competition.

Read Also:10 Nigerian Greats Who Lit Up AFCON History

Everton could be without Senegalese duo, Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye for the entire duration of the competition.

Gueye and Ndiaye will link up with their international teammates after Saturday’s clash with Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

“We have to respect completely the Africa Cup of Nations,” Moyes told a press conference on Friday.

“The players will go to play in the tournament for their countries, and rightly so. It’s a great thing they get selected for their countries, and we hope they do well.”

“Obviously, I don’t think it’s something that’s ever pleased any manager at any club that you have to lose your players, but we’ve got them for this weekend, then we’ll wish them well.”

By Adeboye Amosu



