Bundesliga: Boniface Ruled Out Of Werder Bremen Vs Stuttgart With Injury

Victor Boniface will not be part of Werder Bremen’s squad for the clash with VfB Stuttgart, Completesports.com reports.

The Greens will host Stuttgart in their final home game of the campaign at the

Weserstadion on Sunday.

Boniface is currently nursing a knee injury, according to manager, Horst Steffen.

Steffen is not certain when the Nigeria international will return to action.

“It happened in a challenge, knee to knee, and it really hurt,” Steffen told the club’s official website.

“Unfortunately, the recovery hasn’t been as quick as we’d hoped. I can’t yet say whether he’ll be available for us again this year.”

Boniface is on loan at Werder Bremen from another Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old has provided two assists in 11 league outings for the club this season.

By Adeboye Amosu





