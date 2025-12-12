We’re Not Focused On What Arsenal Are Doing — Man City Assistant Coach, Kolo Toure

Kolo Toure says Manchester City are firmly focused on themselves and not his former club Arsenal.

City’s assistant coach played for both the Gunners and the Cityzens during a successful career and is now hoping to help one of his former clubs beat another to the Premier League title.

“When you play for Man City, and you work for Man City, you know that every competition is very important and the target is to work hard and fight for those competitions, to win them,” Toure was quoted on hayters.com.

“I think, for us, we just focus on what we can do.

“We know the quality of Arsenal. They have a really strong squad, a fantastic manager.

“But it’s all down to us. We have the best manager in the world, he’s doing an incredible job every day. His passion for the game. He loves the players and his staff.

“We know that he will take us as far as we can to winning that league and for us we just focus on what we can do.

“We’re not focused on what Arsenal is doing. Every game is like a final for us.”

Both Arsenal and City will go into this weekend’s Premier League fixtures on the back of impressive wins in the UEFA Champions League this week.

While City recorded a 2-1 win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, Arsenal thrashed Belgian Jupiler giants Club Brugge 3-0.

The Gunners would hope to bounce back to winning ways in the league when they face bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park last weekend.



