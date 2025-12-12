‘A Good Performance’ — Crystal Palace Coach Lavishes Praise On Uche After Win Over Shelbourne

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has lavished praise on Christantus Uche following his impressive performance against Irish side Shelbourne.

Uche opened scoring for the Eagles in the 11th minute of the UEFA Europa Conference League encounter.

The Nigeria international assisted Eddie Nketiah for the second goal 14 minutes later.

The 22-year-old also put up an impressive display in the 2-1 win over Fulham last weekend.

Glasner believed the midfielder can do more for the team.

“Christantus deserved it. He showed up against Fulham. He showed he can help us, and he can score goals. That is now for him, maybe the starting moment at Crystal Palace,” Glasner TNT SPORTS.

“For the strikers, the goals are always important. All three who played up front scored a goal, so hopefully this gives him some confidence. It was a good performance from him.”

Uche is on loan at the London club from Spanish club, Getafe.

By Adeboye Amosu



