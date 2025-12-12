AFCON 2025: Porto Seek To Delay Sanusi’s Release

Portuguese club Porto will look to delay Zaidu Sanusi’s release for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Sanusi was named in Nigeria’s 28-man squad for the competition by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle on Thursday.

Porto are expected to release the left-back after next week Monday’s Portuguese league clash with Estrela.

According to One football, the Dragons want to delay his release u until 18 December, when they face Famalicão in the Portuguese Cup.

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has directed clubs to release players for the AFCON by Monday, December 15.

Sanusi is currently Nigeria’s first-choice left-back.

The Super Eagles will begin preparations for the competition next week Monday

The West Africans will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly on Tuesday,16 December.



