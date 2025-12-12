Liverpool Will Finish Above Man United – Riise

Former Liverpool defender, John Arne Riise believes Liverpool will finish above Manchester United in the Premier League standings despite the Reds’ current struggles.

Liverpool easily won the Premier League under head coach Arne Slot last season and were expected to have another successful season after investing £450 million in new players throughout the summer. However, they haven’t yet discovered their best.

The club is also dealing with a melodrama involving star player Mohamed Salah, who said he felt “thrown under the bus” after being benched for the most recent games , and was not included in the matchday squad for the victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite being far from flawless and not having to cope with European competition this season, United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table.

That puts the Red Devils two points and four spots ahead of Liverpool, who are in 10th position.

Riise Claims Liverpool Will Finish Higher Than Man United

According to the Manchester Evening News, Riise is confident Liverpool could turn things around.

“I’m quite sure Liverpool will finish higher than Manchester United,” he said.

“Even though I have to say I do want United up there again, because we need Manchester United up there fighting for Champions League spots and stuff.

“I really want Ruben Amorim to do well as well because I think he’s had a hard time since he came to the club and he still is quite stubborn.

“But yeah, Liverpool is going to finish above Man United, no question about that.”

Man United And Liverpool Next Fixtures

Man United will be looking to climb further in the standings when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Liverpool on the hand will seek to extend their unbeaten run with Brighton and Hove Albion coming next for them at Anfield on Saturday.

By Habeeb Kuranga



