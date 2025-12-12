10 Nigerian Greats Who Lit Up AFCON History

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have built one of the most decorated histories in the Africa Cup of Nations, boasting three titles, five runners-up finishes, and eight bronze medals. Their consistency has made them a permanent force on the continent.

Beyond the collective triumphs, individual brilliance has also shaped Nigeria’s AFCON story. Over the decades, several players have risen to iconic status through standout performances, unforgettable goals, and leadership in crucial moments.

In this feature, CompleteSports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU profiles 10 Nigerian stars whose exploits at various AFCON finals have defined the nation’s rich tournament pedigree.

Rashidi Yekini

Regarded as the greatest striker Nigeria has ever produced, Rashidi Yekini remains the country’s all-time AFCON top scorer with 13 goals. He won the Golden Boot at the 1992 and 1994 editions held in Senegal and Tunisia respectively. Yekini was also named Player of the Tournament in 1994. His physicality, clinical finishing, and consistency made him a dominant force in African football.

Segun Odegbami

Nicknamed Mathematical, Segun Odegbami was the star of Nigeria’s first golden generation. The skilful winger played a key role in the 1980 title-winning campaign on home soil, scoring twice in the 3–0 victory over Algeria in the final. He finished joint top scorer with three goals and earned spots in the 1978 and 1980 Teams of the Tournament.

Christian Chukwu

A commanding defender and respected leader, Christian Chukwu captained the Green Eagles from 1974 to 1980. He famously became the first Nigerian captain to lift the AFCON trophy after the 3–0 win against Algeria in the 1980 final. Chukwu also featured in sides that finished second in 1976 and 1978.

Stephen Keshi

Stephen Keshi stands alone as a leader in two generations—first as captain, later as coach. The classy defender represented Nigeria at four AFCON tournaments and captained the team to the 1994 title in Tunisia. In 2013, he guided the Super Eagles to their third crown, becoming only the second man to win the AFCON both as player and coach.

Peter Rufai

Popularly known as Dodo Mayana, Peter Rufai featured in three AFCON tournaments and won all three of his semi-final penalty shootouts (1984, 1988, and 1994). His safe hands and experience helped Nigeria secure the 1994 title in Tunisia.

Austine Okocha

Austine ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, the midfield maestro, was part of the all-conquering 1994 squad. He won the Best Player award and finished joint top scorer at the 2004 AFCON. Okocha played in five AFCON tournaments, winning silver in 2000 and bronze in 2002, 2004, and 2006.

Emmanuel Amuneke

Emmanuel Amuneke delivered one of Nigeria’s greatest AFCON performances, scoring twice in the 1994 final victory over Zambia. He was also part of the team that finished runners-up on home soil in 2000.

Vincent Enyeama

Vincent Enyeama made an immediate mark by earning a place in the Team of the Tournament during his AFCON debut in 2004. Nine years later, his composure and superb shot-stopping helped Nigeria win the 2013 edition in South Africa. He again made the Team of the Tournament that year.

Sunday Mba

Sunday Mba’s emergence was the fairytale of AFCON 2013. After scoring the winner in the shock 2–1 victory over favourites Côte d’Ivoire in the quarter-finals, he netted the decisive goal again in the final against Burkina Faso. His contributions were central to Nigeria’s unexpected triumph.

Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo finished as top scorer at the 2019 AFCON with five goals from six matches. His clinical performances earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament as Nigeria claimed bronze in Egypt.



