Babajide Delighted To Make Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2024 Squad

Rinsola Babajide is looking forward to making her maiden appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Brighton striker was named in the Super Falcons squad for the WAFCON 2024 finals by head coach Justine Madugu side on Friday.

Madugu included 24 players in his squad for the biennial competition.

Babajide will be making her first appearance for Nigeria in a major tournament.

“She took to the social media to celebrate the maiden invitation.

“GUYSSSS, I’M GOING TO MY FIRST SENIOR MAJOR TOURNAMENT!!! IT’S THE GREATEST HONOUR KNOWING I’LL BE REPRESENTING MY COUNTRY AT THE AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS !! THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE & SUPPORT UP UNTIL THIS POINT! GOD DID @NGSuper_Falcons,” she wrote on X.

The 27-year-old made her debut for Nigeria against Ethiopia in a 2024 Olympic Games qualifying tie against Ethiopia on 25, October 2023.

She has made five appearances for the nine-time African champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



