OFFICIAL: Balogun Joins Cyprus Club Aris Limassol On One-Year Deal

Nigeria international Leon Balogun has joined Cyprus topflight club Aris Limassol on a one-year deal.

Balogun joined Aris as a free agent following his exit from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

“Aris Limassol announces a one-year cooperation agreement with German-Nigerian Leon Balogun!” the club announced.

“The 36-year-old (28/06/1988) central defender was acquired as a free agent as his contract with Rangers Scotland expired.

“This is a footballer with performances from top leagues, such as the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga, as well as participation in the 2018 World Cup!

“Balogun was born in Berlin and made his first steps in football there with Hertha. In the 2008–09 season he moved to Hannover 96, where he made his Bundesliga debut.

“In 2010 he transferred to Werder Bremen, with whom he also played in the top division of Germany, as well as in the 2. Bundesliga. From 2012 to 2014 he played for Fortuna Düsseldorf and then, he played for one season in Darmstadt.

“From 2015 to 2018, he played in the Bundesliga with Mainz 05. In the top division of Germany, he recorded a total of 75 appearances and one goal, before moving to the English Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion. In the 2018-19 season, he recorded eight appearances and one goal with the “Seagulls” and the following season he played on loan at Wigan.

‘He spent the 2020-22 season with Rangers in Scotland before spending a season with Queens Park Rangers in the Championship. In 2023, he returned to Rangers for another two years, making a total of 114 appearances for the Scottish giants, during which he won a league title, a cup and a League Cup.

“The 1.90m tall defender played 29 times in European competitions, scoring two goals.

“He played 46 games with the Nigerian National Team, scoring one goal, and in addition to his participation in the 2018 World Cup, he has the 3rd place he took with Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to show for it.

“We welcome Leon to our team and wish him every success with the Aris jersey!”

By James Agberebi



