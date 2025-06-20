WAFCON 2024: Madugu Names Oshoala, Ajibade, Nnadozie, 21 Others In Final Squad

Head coach Justine Madugu has selected captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and forwards Francisca Ordega and Asisat Oshoala among a list of 24 players for the Super Falcons’ quest for a 10th continental title at the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals to be staged 5th – 26th July in Morocco.

A healthy percentage of the squad started training sessions in the Federal Capital, Abuja on Thursday, and will also train on Friday and Saturday, before their departure to the final training camp in Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday morning.

Madugu has also picked Saudi Arabia-based flamboyant defender Ashleigh Plumptre, US-based fans’ favourite Michelle Alozie, veteran defender Osinachi Ohale and midfielders Deborah Abiodun, Jennifer Echegini and Christy Ucheibe.

Home-based goalkeeper Rachael Unachukwu and defenders Sikiratu Isah and Miracle Usani also make the cut, while midfield lynchpin Halimatu Ayinde makes a return to the fold.

Already, the Nigeria Football Federation has sealed friendly matches for the team with the senior women national teams of Portugal and Ghana, to put them in a competitive mood ahead of their group B encounters against Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

The Falcons go up against their Portuguese counterparts in Lisbon on Monday, 23rd June, and will then take on the Black Queens of Ghana in Morocco on Sunday, 29th June.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (just finished contract with Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (just finished contract with Atletico Madrid, Spain); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosenburg, Sweden); Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards: Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies Club, Saudi Arabia); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Chioma Okafor (University of Connecticut, USA)



