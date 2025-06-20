Nigerian Star Bamidele Yusuf On European Clubs’ Radar

Nigerian forward Bamidele Yusuf is quickly becoming one of the hottest names in European football, following a stunning breakout season in Serbia.

The 24-year-old, who currently plays for Serbian SuperLiga side FK Vojvodina, has caught the eye of several European scouts thanks to his electric pace, sharp finishing, and consistent goal-scoring form.

The energetic striker who scored 18 goals last season, is the fifth highest goal scorer among Nigerian strikers in Europe.

After a challenging spell at Estoril in Portugal, Yusuf reignited his career with Radnički Niš, before sealing a move to Vojvodina in mid-2024.

Also Read: Romano Confirms Onuachu Close TO Trabzonspor Transfer

Since then, he has racked up an impressive 18 goals across all competitions, including a record-equalling four-goal haul in an away match — a feat that marked him as one of the most lethal attackers in the league.

His dynamic performances have been pivotal in turning Vojvodina’s season around, helping them push toward European qualification. With versatility to play as a winger or central striker, Yusuf’s adaptability adds to his growing appeal.

European clubs in Belgium, Germany the Netherlands and United States are reportedly monitoring his progress closely.

As his form continues to rise, a Super Eagles call-up also seems increasingly likely.

Yusuf’s journey from the streets of Jos to European stardom is a testament to resilience, and the next chapter of his career promises to be even more exciting.



