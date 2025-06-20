Romano Confirms Onuachu Close TO Trabzonspor Transfer

Trabzonspor have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Southampton have agreed to sell the tall hitman to Trabzonspor for €9m.

“Understand Trabzonspor have agreed a fee with Southampton in the region of €8m for Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu.

Negotiations ongoing on personal terms,” Romano wrote on X.

Read Also: Absence of Nigerian Referees At International Tournaments Gives Me Sleepless Nights – Gusau

The 31-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Trabzonspor from Southampton.

The striker make a big impression, scoring 15 goals in 21 league appearances.

The Black Sea Storm however failed to secure his services on a permanent transfer last summer.

Onuachu cost Southampton €18m when he arrived from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk in January, 2023.

By Adeboye Amosu





