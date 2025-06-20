Chelsea New Signing Estevao Wins Another MOTM Award At Club World Cup

Brazilian winger Estevao Willian was named Man of the Match for the second successive game at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

Estevao once again picked up the award after helping Palmeiras defeat Al Ahly 2-0 in their second Group A fixture on Thursday.

Although, he did not get on the score sheet for Palmeiras, the 18-year-old was impressive as the Brazilian side picked up their first win of the tournament.

He first got his hands on the award when Palmeiras drew 0-0 with FC Porto in their first match.

Up next for Estevao and Palmeiras is a tricky third group fixture against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami on Monday, June 23.

Palmeiras top the group on four points, same points as Inter Miami who are in second place.

Estevao will join Chelsea from Palmeiras this summer in a £29m deal that was agreed in May 2024.

