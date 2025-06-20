FIFA CWC: PSG Suffer Shock Defeat To Botafogo

Brazilian club Botafogo secured a shocking 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their second Group B game at the FIFA Club World Cup on Friday morning.

Botafogo and PSG went into the fixture on the back of wins against Seattle Sounders and Atletico Madrid respectively.

But Igor Jesus was the hero for the South American Champions League winners as his 36th minute strike was enough to earn his side the three points.

The striker took on two defenders on a fast break and hit a low shot which slightly deflected off a PSG player before ending inside the net.

After the dominant win over Atlético Madrid last weekend, PSG could have secured a spot in the knockout round of the tournament by overcoming a resolute Botafogo side.

Prior to the defeat to Botafogo, the Parisiens had won their last six matches.

In terms of stats, PSG was the better team throughout the game, as they dominated possession (75%-25%), and had four times as many shots (16, as opposed to Botafogo’s four).

But Botafogo, taking advantage of transitions and counters, was far more efficient with its opportunities, with all four shots on target compared to PSG with two.

With back-to-back wins Botafogo, on six points, occupy top while PSG are second on three points.

Atletico Madrid who bounced back from their humiliating defeat to PSG by securing a 3-1 win against Seattle Sounders, are third.

PSG will now hope to recover from the defeat by overcoming bottom side Seattle Sounders in their final group game on Monday, June 23.

As for Botafogo, they will seek a third straight win when they face Atletico Madrid also on Monday.



