    Super Eagles Goalkeeper Leaves Cypriot Club Neon Paralimni

    Super Eagles goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo has left Cypriot Enosis Neon Paralimni, Completesports.com reports.

    Adeleye spent just one season at Enosis Neon Paralimni.

    The goal tender only joined Neon Paralimni on a free transfer last summer after leaving Israeli outfit Hapoel Jerusalem.

    The 25-year-old made 32 appearances across all competitions for the club.

    Adeleye kept 10 clean sheets, and won six Man of the Match awards.

    A number of clubs in Cyprus have expressed interest in the shot stopper.

    He has also been linked with a return to the Isreali League.

