FIFA CWC: We Are Frustrated With The Result –PSG Coach Enrique Laments Defeat To Botafogo

Luis Enrique has expressed his disappointment following Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) defeat to Botafogo, describing it as frustrating.

A 36th minute goal from Igor Jesus proved the difference as last year’s Copa Libertadores (South American Champions League) winners all but sealed a place in the knockout rounds from Group B on Friday morning.

PSG are one of the favourites for the revamped FIFA Club World Cup after a Treble-winning campaign which culminated with a scintillating 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

But their hopes of securing a victory which would have seen them become the first side into the round of 16 were dashed by a resilient performance from Rio de Janeiro-based Botafogo.

“Obviously we are frustrated with the result,” Enrique told PSG website. “It was a very tight game, Botafogo defended very well, like almost no team in Ligue 1 or the Champions League.

“It was a tough game from start to finish, and that’s normal. Playing against us is an extra source of motivation for our opponents.

Also Read: ‘Hopefully Very Soon’ — Osimhen Ready To Make Decision On New Club

“We need to be better. That’s been our message since the start of the week. It’s normal that these matches are difficult.

Also speaking after the loss was PSG star Warren Zaire-Emery, who posited that the Parisiens were the better team.

“It was a very tough game against a very good Brazilian side that played with intensity and were very physical in the duels. I don’t think the score is a true reflection of the game because we had all the ball and created a lot of chances, but we didn’t put them away.

“I think we are a very good team and we need to continue doing what we’re doing and make the most of our scoring chances. We approach every game the same way: we always try to give everything and do what the coach asks of us. We have one game left, it’s not over yet. We need to win our next game to qualify.”



