‘Hopefully Very Soon’ — Osimhen Ready To Make Decision On New Club

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has said he will make a decision on his future soon.

Osimhen is a subject of interest from three clubs; Al-Hilal, Galatasaray and Juventus.

The trio are pushing hard to sign him on a permanent transfer from Napoli this summer.

In an interview on YouTube with Daddy Freeze, Osimhen said many clubs wish to sign him, but he wants to enjoy his holidays during which time he will review his performance with Galatasaray so as to improve going forward.

“You know this is what happens when the season ends and the summer transfer negotiations begin. There are many clubs that want me but right now I am focusing on holidays to enjoy myself,” he said in the interview.

“While I am enjoying myself, I remember my season with Galatasaray. I look at the goals I scored, I see my mistakes.

“This has really helped me grow both as a footballer and as a man.

“Hopefully very soon, the decision would come from me.”

The 26-year-old registered 37 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



