Inzaghi Begs Osimhen To Join Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi has called Victor Osimhen again to convince him to link up with the Saudi club.

The former Inter Milan coach is leading Al-Hilal’s chase for the Nigeria international.

Inzaghi reportedly spoke to Osimhen after his appointment as the Blue Waves head coach earlier this month.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Madugu Upbeat Super Falcons Can Reclaim Title In Morocco

According to Italian news hub , II Mattino, the former Italy international has again contacted the striker that his best destination is Al-Hilal.

The Nigeria international has rejected several proposals from Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal have however relaunched a bid that will pay the forward €160m over four years, and make him one of the best paid football stars in the world.

They are the only club who have agreed to meet the release clause of €75m in his contract.

By Adeboye Amosu



