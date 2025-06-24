WAFCON 2024: Madugu Upbeat Super Falcons Can Reclaim Title In Morocco

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu is upbeat his side can win the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Africans will be gunning for a record-extending 10th title in Morocco.

Madugu declared that the Super Falcons are battle ready for the task ahead.

“We’re fully aware of our mission—‘La Decima’ or as popularly called here, ‘Mission X’. That’s the goal: to win our 10th WAFCON title and bring it back home,” he told reporters.

“This isn’t just about us as a team; it’s also a statement for indigenous coaches. A strong performance could open more doors for local coaches in the future.”

The Super Falcons lost the title to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the last edition of the competition also hosted by Morocco.

Madugu claimed he is unfazed by the pressure to reclaim the title.

“I’m not distracted by anything. We remain focused on the task ahead. Stories will fly, distractions will come, but we won’t let them derail us,” he added.

The Super Falcons will begin their campaign at the WAFCON 2024 finals against Tunisia in Casablanca on Sunday, 6 July.

By Adeboye Amosu



