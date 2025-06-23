Friendly: Nnadozie Shines As Super Falcons, Portugal Settle For 0-0 Draw

Nigeria’s Super Falcons held Portugal to a 0-0 draw in an international friendly match on Monday.

The game, which was played in Amadora, Portugal, was part of preparations for the Super Falcons ahead of this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

This is the second time the two teams will clash, with their first meeting also a friendly encounter in 2021 which ended 3-3.

While the Portuguese edged the first half, the Super Falcons put up a better performance in the second half, especially with the triple introduction of Ifeoma Onumonu, Halimotu Ayinde and Ashleigh Plumptre, who replaced Echehini, Usani and Rinsola Babajide.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was outstanding for the nine-time African champions as she made strings of important saves to deny the Portuguese.

Going into the game against the Falcons, Portugal had lost their last four matches.

Prior to the game with Portugal the Super Falcons defeated Cameroon 2-0 on June 3.

The coach Justin Madugu-led side will take on Black Queens of Ghana in another friendly game on Sunday, June 29.

Rasheedat Ajibade had the Falcons first opportunity on 15 minutes after turning her marker inside the box but her weak left-foot strike was well saved by the keeper.

On 24 minutes a long pass from the Portuguese half was poorly cleared by Tosin Demehin but Nnadozie quickly came off her area to claim the ball.

Just two minutes later Nnadozie tipped a goal-bound shot just over the bar.

Nnadozie was called to action again on 33 minutes as she leaped to tip over a dangerous looping ball.

The host team continued to create chances and went close five minutes into the second half but saw their player denied by Nnadozie from point blank.

Two minutes later Nnadozie made a one hand save as she palmed away a close range header from a set piece.

The Portuguese kept probing for the opener and had a big chance on 54 minutes as one of their player beat the offside trap to collect a long pass. Unfortunately for her Nnadozie dove full stretch to make contact with the ball.

It was the turn of the Super Falcons to go in search of a goal and they almost found the breakthrough on 57 minutes but Ajibade’a dangerous low cross was cleared away.

In the 71st minute Ajibade went close again, connecting with a cross but her weak attempt was saved.

With 10 minutes left Francisca Ordega attempted a lob from a far distance after the Portuguese came way off her line but the ball hit the bar.

In the 84th minute Ordega sent in a low cross from the left but Onumunu, with the keeper to beat, failed to get a good contact of the ball.

By James Agberebi



